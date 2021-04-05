Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 4,905 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 118.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,808,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $605,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,471 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 532.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $24.37 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.07.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

