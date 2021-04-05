Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Buys 9,244 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 922.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,246 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,244 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Cree were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Cree by 125.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 121,323 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $8,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,624 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Cree in the third quarter worth about $213,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Cree by 1.0% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Cree by 6.9% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 421,080 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $26,839,000 after purchasing an additional 27,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cree in the third quarter worth about $1,124,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cree from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital raised shares of Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.79.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CREE stock opened at $115.23 on Monday. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.81.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

