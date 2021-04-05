Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1,408.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marriott International by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott International by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marriott International by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,795.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $148.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The company has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.76 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.98 and its 200 day moving average is $123.04. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MAR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.32.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

