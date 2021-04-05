Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.10 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 112.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,533 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,519 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $53.48 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.40. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.28 and a 1 year high of $53.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.05%.

In other PulteGroup news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 8,538 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $395,480.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,416.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.