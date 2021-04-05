Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.18 Million Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,561,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,179,575,000 after buying an additional 557,239 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,223,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $464,603,000 after buying an additional 419,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,049,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $778,375,000 after buying an additional 267,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,281,000 after buying an additional 245,406 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Intuit from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intuit from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.05.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $395.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $215.55 and a twelve month high of $423.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.34.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

