Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.20 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 84.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,108 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 158,195 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $7,259,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $722,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $483,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $55,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COP opened at $54.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $61.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.22.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

