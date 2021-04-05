Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.24 Million Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5,982.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,658 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,934,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares in the company, valued at $221,649.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.09, for a total value of $526,157.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,625.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,884 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $208.08 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.22 and a 200-day moving average of $161.39. The company has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a PE ratio of -392.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.64. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $72.86 and a 52-week high of $209.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

