Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.33 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,382 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $103.43 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Featured Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.