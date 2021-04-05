Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.36 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 275.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,525 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 398.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In other CarMax news, EVP Eric M. Margolin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $1,537,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 35,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $3,745,438.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 401,275 shares of company stock valued at $46,173,632 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

KMX opened at $123.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.55. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CarMax to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.21.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

