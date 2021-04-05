Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $1.46 Million Position in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 90.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,048 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Redfin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,616,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,349,000 after purchasing an additional 222,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after buying an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Redfin by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 801,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,019,000 after buying an additional 21,781 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 676,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,460,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 670,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,030,000 after buying an additional 26,632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDFN opened at $68.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.35. Redfin Co. has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $98.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.72 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $234,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,574 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,243.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,509 shares in the company, valued at $23,243,625.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,000 shares of company stock worth $5,144,015. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RDFN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $84.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

