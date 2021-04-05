Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $688,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,380,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 24,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,270,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 225,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $429,148.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 10,185 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total value of $1,716,987.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,088 shares in the company, valued at $351,995.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,231 shares of company stock worth $11,876,249. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fortinet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Fortinet from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Pritchard Capital lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $110.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.16.

Fortinet stock opened at $186.39 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.79 and a 12-month high of $193.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a PE ratio of 69.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

