Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 78,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 241,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,142,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $57,299,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 390,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,691,000 after buying an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $257.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.57.

Shares of MRTX opened at $179.73 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.64.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.23) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $417,986.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,148,695.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,187 shares of company stock valued at $82,715,148 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

