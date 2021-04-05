Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 11,816.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned about 0.05% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SFM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 338,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,862,000 after purchasing an additional 65,962 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $26.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.11 and a 1-year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.48.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 36.51%. Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, and beer and wine.

