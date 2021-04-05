Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 347.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $42,903,000. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $19,184,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 3rd quarter worth $8,580,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,299.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,217,000 after purchasing an additional 570,229 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 32,612.7% during the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 438,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 437,010 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $21.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 16.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

