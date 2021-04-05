Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Increases Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 380.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Masimo by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Masimo by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Masimo by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Masimo stock opened at $233.67 on Monday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $176.01 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.57 and its 200 day moving average is $248.92.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $295.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Masimo news, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total value of $2,797,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,000,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 9,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.45, for a total transaction of $2,533,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at $50,268,138.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,576 shares of company stock worth $5,762,822 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

MASI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.83.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

