Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 62.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,536 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chewy by 15.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 17,599 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Chewy by 12.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the third quarter worth about $291,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $993,714.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,750,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total transaction of $12,946,576.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,125,721.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,660 shares of company stock valued at $35,413,602. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $82.71 on Monday. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a PE ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.02.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.15. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.11.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

