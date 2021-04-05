Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,981 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,322,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,125.00 to $1,165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,508.21.

In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at $31,774,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,572 shares of company stock worth $25,493,143. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,438.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 172.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,442.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,366.72. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $599.78 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

