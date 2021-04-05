Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 6,748 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 92.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,748 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,686,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,682,000 after buying an additional 472,232 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,064,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $181,043,000 after buying an additional 109,300 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331,882 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $87,067,000. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMRN stock opened at $77.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $80.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.17 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 45.74% and a return on equity of 4.34%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,333 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $712,388.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,979,128.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,692 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $434,299.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,520.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,848 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,321 over the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.87.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

