Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 41,066 Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,163,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,662,000 after buying an additional 15,742,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,713,000 after buying an additional 3,081,641 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 33.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,761,000 after buying an additional 6,370,236 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,358,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,048,000 after buying an additional 5,141,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 825.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,571,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,737,000 after buying an additional 10,321,479 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.92.

In related news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total transaction of $313,505.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,873,902.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,310 shares of company stock worth $2,794,644. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVTR opened at $29.45 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.51 and a 52-week high of $31.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

