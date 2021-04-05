Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases Shares of 5,593 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in KLA by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,622,000 after buying an additional 93,721 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KLA from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $347.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.18. The firm has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $125.56 and a twelve month high of $347.79.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

