Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 2,450 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PTON opened at $112.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.02 and a 200-day moving average of $125.30. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $171.09. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 1,601.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

PTON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton Interactive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

In related news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Cortese sold 40,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $6,106,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,448.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 384,724 shares of company stock valued at $51,389,928 in the last ninety days. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

