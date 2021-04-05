Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 9,719 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 9,719 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

TWTR opened at $63.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.27. Twitter, Inc. has a one year low of $22.36 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TWTR. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Twitter from $61.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Twitter from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.91.

In related news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 6,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $327,988.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,695 shares of company stock valued at $4,649,447 in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

