Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes $1.72 Million Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $3,069,302.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,449,090.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,936 shares of company stock valued at $44,777,595.

Several analysts recently weighed in on U shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $127.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Shares of U stock opened at $101.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.51. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.87 million. Analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

