Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Menlo Advisors LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKG opened at $89.51 on Monday. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $115.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average is $87.43.

