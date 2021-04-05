Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Trims Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $825,546,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,458,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,214,000 after purchasing an additional 439,944 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,640,000 after purchasing an additional 405,035 shares during the last quarter. Areion Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at $43,471,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 94.6% in the 4th quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 376,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,247,000 after purchasing an additional 183,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $180.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.21. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.49 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.76 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

