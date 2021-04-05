Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,857 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.0% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.24.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.94. 1,387,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,257,840. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $40.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.