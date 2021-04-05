Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,588,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,846,681 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.15% of Bank of America worth $381,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $973,355,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 25,930,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.24.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $39.97.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

