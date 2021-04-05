Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.30.

BMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,008.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $43.26 and a 12-month high of $90.66.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

