Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys New Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 54,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Academy Sports and Outdoors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,904,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $8,166,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 4th quarter valued at $2,474,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth about $2,174,000.

In related news, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $6,071,397.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kenneth D. Attaway sold 8,563 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total value of $176,569.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,158.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,362,828 shares of company stock worth $256,901,511.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $29.04 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $29.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.48.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

ASO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.31.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

