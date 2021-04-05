Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,573 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,205 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Southern First Bancshares worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on SFST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $135,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $656,788.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,938,991.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,600 shares of company stock worth $940,278. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

SFST opened at $47.61 on Monday. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.22 million, a PE ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.07.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.