Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.29% of Anavex Life Sciences worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,678 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,678,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock opened at $15.38 on Monday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 0.70.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVXL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anavex Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.71.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $1,842,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Anavex Life Sciences Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

