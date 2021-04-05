Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 9,839 Shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,839 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Molecular Templates worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates in the third quarter worth $131,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molecular Templates by 37.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MTEM opened at $12.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $697.29 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $935,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,540,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,456,469.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 235,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $2,653,195.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,660,774 shares of company stock worth $20,459,586. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

