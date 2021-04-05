Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 12,493 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of Willis Lease Finance worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $39,374.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total value of $28,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,035,442.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,475 shares of company stock worth $551,705. Company insiders own 51.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $42.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $47.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and related aircraft equipment for air carriers, manufacturers, and overhaul/repair facilities worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales.

