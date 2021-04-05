Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 33,782 Shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 33,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.35% of HomeTrust Bancshares worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTBI. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 59.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $24.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $408.00 million, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.68. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $25.94.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $35.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.41 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $86,674.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $628,750.00. 7.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Article: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.