Base Protocol (BASE) Market Cap Achieves $5.29 Million

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. Base Protocol has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $405,856.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 19.6% against the US dollar. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $2.12 or 0.00003601 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00076577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00300281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00763584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 103.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028715 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,604,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,489,712 tokens. The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.