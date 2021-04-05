Base Protocol (BASE) Trading Up 19.6% This Week

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Base Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.12 or 0.00003601 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.29 million and approximately $405,856.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Base Protocol has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.15 or 0.00076577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.06 or 0.00300281 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00103211 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.24 or 0.00763584 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00003958 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028715 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol’s total supply is 3,604,731 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,489,712 tokens. The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org . The official message board for Base Protocol is medium.com/baseprotocol

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

