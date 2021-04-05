Basic Attention Token Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $503.79 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 5th. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $1.81 billion and approximately $503.79 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.22 or 0.00002067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00054077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019591 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $397.04 or 0.00674300 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00073953 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,891,170 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

