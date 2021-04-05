Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Position Cut by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,520 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 320.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 244.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BHC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of NYSE:BHC opened at $31.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

