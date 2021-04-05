Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €115.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €115.00 ($135.29) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.34 ($94.52).

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €88.67 ($104.32) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €77.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.51. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €44.03 ($51.80) and a 52 week high of €90.04 ($105.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

