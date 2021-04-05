Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €80.34 ($94.52).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

ETR BMW opened at €88.67 ($104.32) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €77.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €44.03 ($51.80) and a 12-month high of €90.04 ($105.93). The firm has a market cap of $53.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

