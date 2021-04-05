Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BTEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $0.90 to $1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

Baytex Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.09. The company had a trading volume of 204,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,647. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.01. Baytex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.21.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.