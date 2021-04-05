BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 38.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,369,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 859,744 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.15% of BCE worth $58,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in BCE by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BCE by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its position in BCE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in BCE by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in BCE by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.6816 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.