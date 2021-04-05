BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.67% from the company’s current price.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

BCE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 37,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,017. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

