BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 34.67% from the company’s current price.
BCE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.
BCE stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.04. The company had a trading volume of 37,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,429,017. The stock has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. BCE has a 1 year low of $37.73 and a 1 year high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.65 and a 200 day moving average of $43.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of BCE by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of BCE by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 45.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BCE Company Profile
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
See Also: Overbought
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.