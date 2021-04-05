BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.03% from the stock’s previous close.

BCE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BCE from C$55.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$59.77.

Shares of BCE traded up C$0.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$57.39. The company had a trading volume of 990,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,272,502. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.91 billion and a PE ratio of 20.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.41. BCE has a one year low of C$52.52 and a one year high of C$60.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.74.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.15 billion. Analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.3800001 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

