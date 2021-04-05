Beacon (BECN) Price Up 78.5% This Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and $9,503.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $2.93 or 0.00004925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 78.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00035215 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001474 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001206 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000116 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,608,344 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

