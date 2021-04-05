Beam (BEAM) Price Up 13.9% This Week

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Beam coin can now be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00002162 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $109.60 million and $42.96 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beam has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000588 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 84,908,080 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.