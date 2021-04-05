Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Trading Down 2.8%

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF)’s share price was down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.71 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 32,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 78,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BCEKF shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Bear Creek Mining from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bear Creek Mining in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Bear Creek Mining alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

Bear Creek Mining Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, gold, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Corani silver-lead-zinc project, which consists of twelve mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,000 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru.

Recommended Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Bear Creek Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bear Creek Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.