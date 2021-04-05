BeatzCoin Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. BeatzCoin has a market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $4,034.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BeatzCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000449 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00038300 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,235,783,178 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

