Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.27% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $195,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX opened at $241.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $244.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.27. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

