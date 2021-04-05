Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.27% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $195,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,139,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $285,138,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

BDX stock opened at $241.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.27.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $262.00 to $297.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.